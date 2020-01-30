Peninsula Performances 1/31/20: Two from the NMU Orchestra

Next time on Peninsula Performances,
Two symphonic adventures await in this edition, where the NMU Orchestra gets the spotlight. Irish tunes, film scores, American classics and more await, along with special guest Tim Kliphuis, a “wizard of sound.”
Program:
Northern Michigan University Orchestra 10-16-19
- Robert Kerr - Irish Legend
- Edvard Grieg - Suite for Strings: "Holberg Suite", Op. 40
- Tim Kliphuis - Violin Concerto in D Minor "Ulysses"
Northern Michigan University Orchestra 11-19-19
- J.S. Bach - Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
- Felix Mendelssohn - March from "Athalia"
- James Horner - Titanic Medley
- Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard - Concert Suite from "The Dark Knight"
- Aaron Copland - An Outdoor Overture
- Reinhold Gliere - Russian Sailor's Dance from "The Red Poppy"
Listen to Peninsula Performances Fridays at 8pm ET / Tuesdays at 1pm ET / online at wnmufm.org