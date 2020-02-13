Related Program: 
Peninsula Performances

Peninsula Performances 2/14/20: Superior Voices

Credit Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

A special edition of the program for our February Fund Drive! Make your contribution to Public Radio 90 by clicking 'Donate' on wnmufm.org at any time, and support local musical productions!

In this edition, we revisit gorgeous vocal and choral performances by performers across the Upper Peninsula area. Choirs, soloists, special guests and more will celebrate our common instrument: the voice.

The program contains selections from the following concerts:

  • Marquette Choral Society "Russian Nights" 4-27-19
  • NMU Choirs 10-8-19, 4-16-19
  • Kelly O'Connor 3-23-19
  • Danielle Augsburger 9-16-18
  • Stephanie Beinlich 3-15-17
  • Elizabeth Grugin 5-19-18
  • Hayley Kukulis 3-24-18

Listen to Peninsula Performances Fridays at 8pm ET / Tuesdays at 1pm ET / online at wnmufm.org 

Peninsula Performances

Peninsula Performances 2/07/20: NMU Choirs & A Tuba Senior Recital

By Feb 5, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

We'll get eclectic with performances of choirs and the tuba in this program! We begin with the NMU Choirs in concert with compositions from Pergolesi, Byrd, and Mendelssohn. Then, we hear the low end of the tuba with the Senior Recital of Richard Frankowski, and music of John Cheetham, Ben Hase, Alexej Lebedjew and Oystein Baadsvik.

Peninsula Performances 1/31/20: Two from the NMU Orchestra

By Jan 30, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

Two symphonic adventures await in this edition, where the NMU Orchestra gets the spotlight. Irish tunes, film scores, American classics and more await, along with special guest Tim Kliphuis, a “wizard of sound.”

Peninsula Performances 1/24/20: The Thick of Winter

By Jan 22, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances, 

The middle of winter can be hard; music can help! The Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra performs Vaughan Williams' Sinfonia Antartica (12-9-17); we'll also hear an archival recording of the Marquette Choral Society, performing excerps from Haydn's The Seasons.