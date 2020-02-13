Peninsula Performances 2/14/20: Superior Voices

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

A special edition of the program for our February Fund Drive! Make your contribution to Public Radio 90 by clicking 'Donate' on wnmufm.org at any time, and support local musical productions!

In this edition, we revisit gorgeous vocal and choral performances by performers across the Upper Peninsula area. Choirs, soloists, special guests and more will celebrate our common instrument: the voice.

The program contains selections from the following concerts:

Marquette Choral Society "Russian Nights" 4-27-19

NMU Choirs 10-8-19, 4-16-19

Kelly O'Connor 3-23-19

Danielle Augsburger 9-16-18

Stephanie Beinlich 3-15-17

Elizabeth Grugin 5-19-18

Hayley Kukulis 3-24-18

Listen to Peninsula Performances Fridays at 8pm ET / Tuesdays at 1pm ET / online at wnmufm.org