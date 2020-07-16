Peninsula Performances August 2020 Listings

Peninsula Performances Listings
Aug 2020:
Friday evenings at 8pm ET (Re-broadcasted Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET)
On Peninsula Performances for August 2020, we revisit the 2019-20 NMU Music Department performance year, up to the point where COVID-19 cancelled live performances in concert.
8/07 & 11
9-6-19 Nancy Zimmerman Recital
9-4-19 Faculty Showcase
Settle in with the piano sounds of Mozart, Bach and Ravel from Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, and hear the multi-talented NMU Music Department perform a variety of upbeat and beautiful music.
8/14 & 18
9-29-19 Jazz Band
Get swinging with music by George Gershwin, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny and more, from the NMU Jazz Bands!
8/21 & 25
10-8-19 Choir Concert
11-10-19 Percussion Recital
Take root in the “Beauty of the Earth,” from NMU Choral singers, and feel the vibrations of the NMU Percussion Ensemble!
8/28 & 9/01
2-24-20 Band Concert
3-11-20 NMU Orch Children’s Concert
Revisit two concerts just prior to COVID-19; the NMU Bands performing music of Ralph Vaughn Williams, Eric Whitacre and more, and the NMU Orchestra’s Children’s Concert entertains with Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Rimsky-Korsakov.