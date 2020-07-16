Peninsula Performances August 2020 Listings

Peninsula Performances Listings

Aug 2020:

Friday evenings at 8pm ET (Re-broadcasted Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET)

On Peninsula Performances for August 2020, we revisit the 2019-20 NMU Music Department performance year, up to the point where COVID-19 cancelled live performances in concert.

8/07 & 11

9-6-19 Nancy Zimmerman Recital

9-4-19 Faculty Showcase

Settle in with the piano sounds of Mozart, Bach and Ravel from Dr. Nancy Zimmerman, and hear the multi-talented NMU Music Department perform a variety of upbeat and beautiful music.

8/14 & 18

9-29-19 Jazz Band

Get swinging with music by George Gershwin, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny and more, from the NMU Jazz Bands!

8/21 & 25

10-8-19 Choir Concert

11-10-19 Percussion Recital

Take root in the “Beauty of the Earth,” from NMU Choral singers, and feel the vibrations of the NMU Percussion Ensemble!

8/28 & 9/01

2-24-20 Band Concert

3-11-20 NMU Orch Children’s Concert

Revisit two concerts just prior to COVID-19; the NMU Bands performing music of Ralph Vaughn Williams, Eric Whitacre and more, and the NMU Orchestra’s Children’s Concert entertains with Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Rimsky-Korsakov.