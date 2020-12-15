Peninsula Performances January 2021 Listings

Peninsula Performances Listings

January 2021

Friday evenings at 8pm ET (Re-broadcasted Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET)

*Due to the ongoing disruption of live events due to COVID-19, Peninsula Performances continues to pull from the archives to provide you with performances from the past. We hope that you are safe and healthy, and that these beautiful performances bring you peace and beautiful music at this challenging time.”

1/08 & 12

Vienna Strauss Ensemble & Detroit Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet

(Rebroadcast from 12/1/2017 - #1709)

Revisit selections from a duo of archived visiting artists. The Vienna Strauss Ensemble performs music of the 18th and 19th century music capital of the world, Vienna. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet performed light classical and jazzy arrangements from Debussy, Cheetham, Fats Waller and more (Recorded in 1992-93).

1/15 & 19

Strikepoint Bell Choir

(Rebroadcast from 5/18/18 - #1807)

Enjoy the ringing of bells with Strikepoint, the bells group that took an upper midwest tour in 2012 and stopped for a performance in Marquette.

1/22 & 26

NMU Orchestra Children’s Concerts 2017 / 2018

(Rebroadcast from 7/6/18 - #1814)

Celebrate the sound of the orchestra with two concerts for children that can be enjoyed by all, from the Upper Peninsula Children’s Orchestra. Two performances are featured; one from February 2017 and the other from February 2018.

1/29 & 2/02

Brass Bonanza / Piano Duet Festival Concerts, 2018

(Rebroadcast from 2/15/19 - #1907)

Brass and keys are featured in this edition: the Brass Bonanza concert from March 2018 featured the Axiom Brass, The Far North Brass and others, while the Piano Duet Festival Concert invited any piano student or teacher duo to perform.



Listen to Peninsula Performances Friday evenings at 8pm ET, with encores Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET.