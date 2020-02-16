Related Program: 
Peninsula Performances

Peninsula Performances March 2020 Listings

By 48 seconds ago

Peninsula Performances Listings March 2020:

Credit Public Radio 90

Friday evenings at 8pm ET (Re-broadcasted Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET)

*March 2020 will highlight Women’s History Month, with special featured pieces that spotlight women performers and composers.*

3/06 & 10

Percussive Hits

Time again to hit the deck; percussive sounds abound, as NMU’s Percussion Ensemble feature all matter of struck objects.

3/13 & 17

Irish Influence

St. Patrick’s Day is all about celebration; wear your green and hear music of Irish influence, along with other exciting pieces!

3/20 & 24

Spring Sounds

Celebrate spring with sounds of rebirth and changing weather, as we move into a new season.

3/27 & 31

Baroque and Roll

There are all kinds of dances that originated from the Baroque era; hear examples of those pieces from various performers across the Upper Peninsula.

Tags: 
Peninsula Performances

Related Content

Peninsula Performances 2/14/20: Superior Voices

By Feb 13, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

A special edition of the program for our February Fund Drive! Make your contribution to Public Radio 90 by clicking 'Donate' on wnmufm.org at any time, and support local musical productions!

In this edition, we revisit gorgeous vocal and choral performances by performers across the Upper Peninsula area. Choirs, soloists, special guests and more will celebrate our common instrument: the voice.

Peninsula Performances 2/07/20: NMU Choirs & A Tuba Senior Recital

By Feb 5, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

We'll get eclectic with performances of choirs and the tuba in this program! We begin with the NMU Choirs in concert with compositions from Pergolesi, Byrd, and Mendelssohn. Then, we hear the low end of the tuba with the Senior Recital of Richard Frankowski, and music of John Cheetham, Ben Hase, Alexej Lebedjew and Oystein Baadsvik.

Peninsula Performances 1/31/20: Two from the NMU Orchestra

By Jan 30, 2020
Public Radio 90

Next time on Peninsula Performances,

Two symphonic adventures await in this edition, where the NMU Orchestra gets the spotlight. Irish tunes, film scores, American classics and more await, along with special guest Tim Kliphuis, a “wizard of sound.”