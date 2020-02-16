Peninsula Performances March 2020 Listings

Peninsula Performances Listings March 2020:
Friday evenings at 8pm ET (Re-broadcasted Tuesday afternoons at 1pm ET)
*March 2020 will highlight Women’s History Month, with special featured pieces that spotlight women performers and composers.*
3/06 & 10
Percussive Hits
Time again to hit the deck; percussive sounds abound, as NMU’s Percussion Ensemble feature all matter of struck objects.
3/13 & 17
Irish Influence
St. Patrick’s Day is all about celebration; wear your green and hear music of Irish influence, along with other exciting pieces!
3/20 & 24
Spring Sounds
Celebrate spring with sounds of rebirth and changing weather, as we move into a new season.
3/27 & 31
Baroque and Roll
There are all kinds of dances that originated from the Baroque era; hear examples of those pieces from various performers across the Upper Peninsula.