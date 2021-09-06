Person dies from fall off Presque Isle cliff

MARQUETTE, MI-- A person was killed in a cliff fall at Marquette’s Presque Isle Park Monday.

Marquette Police were dispatched around 1 p.m. after people at the park witnessed the accident and called 911. Firefighters and paramedics also responded to the scene.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near the shoreline. The person was unresponsive, and first responders attempted lifesaving efforts. The victim was taken to UPHS-Marquette and later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs. No name has been released, pending notification of family.

Police remind park visitors to stay back from the cliffs and to use caution around unprotected hazards.