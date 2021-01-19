Peters, Stabenow announce $2.5 million grant to address rural hospital staffing shortages in state

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) today announced a $2.5 million federal grant to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to address staffing shortages at rural hospitals across the state.

The funding – awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor – will help hospitals in rural communities throughout the state hire local workers for open staff positions. Peters and Stabenow both sent letters to the Department of Labor last month, supporting Governor Whitmer’s and LEO’s application for this grant.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, too many doctors, nurses, custodial workers and administrators at rural hospitals across Michigan have had to overcome debilitating staffing shortages to treat their patients,” said Senator Peters. “It is critical that each of our frontline health care centers have the staffing and the resources needed to navigate this unprecedented public health crisis. I am pleased that this funding will help more of our rural hospitals bolster their staffs and better care for their communities.”

“Our rural health care providers have experienced overwhelming demand and the need for more trained health care professionals has never been greater,” said Senator Stabenow. “These funds come at a much-needed time as our small towns respond to the COVID-19 and opioid crises.”

“These funds will support the efforts of Michigan Rural Enhanced Access to Careers in Healthcare (MiREACH), which reaches into rural communities to address critical healthcare workforce shortages,” said Susan Corbin, Acting Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “Ensuring our state’s rural healthcare providers are able to find high-quality talent will improve their ability to provide lifesaving and community-supporting services.”

More information on the Department of Labor grant program can be found at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/grants/apply/find-opportunities.