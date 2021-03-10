Peters statement on American Rescue Plan heading to President’s desk

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- The following is a press release from Senator Gary Peters' office:

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) today released the following statement after final House passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which now goes to the President’s desk to be signed into law:

“A year into this pandemic, it’s clear that Michiganders and Americans still need additional support to put food on the table, pay their bills and make ends meet. I have heard gut-wrenching personal stories from countless Michiganders – who are trying to keep their heads above water and get through this public health and economic crisis. The American Rescue Plan will deliver much-needed relief, and I’m glad this bill is now going to be signed into law.

“This landmark aid package includes robust funding to distribute direct $1,400 stimulus checks, accelerate vaccine distribution, help ensure schools can reopen safely, extend unemployment benefits, support small businesses and help communities carry out essential functions. I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan in the Senate, and I look forward to President Biden enacting this comprehensive relief that will help Michiganders emerge from this dark winter.”