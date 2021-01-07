Peters Statement on siege at Capitol, Congress certifying the Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) released the following statement after Congress certified the Electoral College votes, after rioters stormed the Capitol and delayed the proceedings:

“Wednesday’s dangerous and unacceptable attack on our Capitol marked one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. These events went against the very values upon which our country was founded.

“The President’s continued refusal to accept the election results and efforts to stoke violence demonstrates his complete absence of leadership and character. His words and actions incited domestic terrorists who endangered democratically elected leaders, staff and law enforcement.

“It was horrific that as members carried out their constitutional duty they were disrupted and threatened by armed rioters in a desperate attempt to keep President Trump in power.

“We had a secure, free and fair election that was certified by Michigan and every other state. Despite what transpired, Congress reconvened and completed the Electoral College vote count. There is no question that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on January 20th.

“We cannot allow these events to deter us from doing the important work ahead of us. I have faith that we can emerge more united, but only if we come all together.”