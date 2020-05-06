Pfizer hopes to produce COVID vaccine in Kalamazoo

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- The drug maker Pfizer says it’s producing a test version of a possible COVID-19 vaccine at its Kalamazoo facility. It will be used in clinical trials that are underway.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that’s good news for Michigan.

Pfizer is one of several drug manufacturers testing a vaccine. Governor Whitmer said on NBC’s “Today” show that it’s still too soon to lift many social distancing precautions, but this is a promising development.

“It’s not imminent, but it is on the horizon and I think we need to find those sources of inspiration,” she said.

Whitmer also said a Michigan-produced vaccine could reassure hospitals and clinics counting on an efficient, reliable distribution system– that is, if the vaccine works and is approved for mass distribution.

Michigan has been particularly hard hit by the virus. The most recent count shows a total of 44,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,179 deaths.