Pfizer vaccine now available for certain teenagers in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department will start scheduling vaccination appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds in need of the Pfizer vaccine.

The shot was originally approved for that age group, but because of limited supply and prioritizations hasn’t been widely available until now. First doses will be given at the NMU Northern Center from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 22 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 24.

Those who have already preregistered with the health department will get a scheduling invitation by email. To preregister go to www.mqthealth.org.

Minors ages 16 and 17 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them to their appointment in order to provide consent.