Pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty

By 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)--   A Wisconsin pharmacist accused of trying to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine has agreed to plead guilty in federal court.

Steven Brandenburg

Forty-six-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, is charged with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

Jason Baltz, Brandenburg’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

By Jan 6, 2021

MADISON, WI (AP)--   Court documents show that a Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people's DNA.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine. Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing Monday that Brandenburg believed the vaccine was unsafe.