PHF issues RFP for local farmer's markets

HANCOCK, MI-- The Portage Health Foundation has issued a request for proposals to increase access to local food markets.

The aim of the farmer’s market capacity building and food access grants is to provide immediate funding to build capacity of and access to active farmer’s markets in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

PHF expects to award up to $35,000. The maximum grant amount is $5,000. Officials would like proposals to support sustainability elements to ensure the ongoing delivery of services.

Grant applications are due March 22. For more information go to phfgive.org/grants.