Phone line to answer M-28 reconstruction questions established

ESCANABA, MI-- The Michigan Department of Transportation has set up a phone line to receive calls from residents and business owners about the reconstruction of M-28 in Munising.

The line and voicemail are set up at MDOT’s Superior Region office. The number is 906-786-1830, ext. 600.

MDOT is reconstructing 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. A shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the M-28/H-58 intersection. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.