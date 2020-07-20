Police arrest six for refusing to leave Marquette business

MARQUETTE, MI-- Six people were arrested at the Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette after they wouldn’t leave the store Friday.

Around 2:15 p.m. officers from the Marquette Police Department arrived and found approximately 12 people inside chanting loudly. Officers told the subjects to leave or be subject to arrest for trespassing. Six of the subjects refused to leave and were subsequently arrested.

Assisting in the incident were the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Chocolay Township Police and Michigan State Police.