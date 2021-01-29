Police make several drug-related arrests in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Taskforce and Chippewa County Sheriff’s deputies made multiple arrests in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Ashmun Street and found the driver, Sean Kirkland, 51, had three warrants out for his arrest. Police executed search warrants on his vehicle and house and found crystal meth, several types of prescription narcotics and money.

Kirkland is charged with delivery-manufacture of meth, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and habitual offender, 3rd degree.

As detectives searched the Kirkland house, Daniel Hutte, 46, arrived on the scene. He was arrested for failing to appear on a narcotics charge in 50th Circuit Court.

Also on Wednesday officers found and arrested Tony Davis, 33, also of the Soo. He’s charged with two counts of delivery of meth, using a computer to commit a crime, maintaining a drug house, 4th-degree child abuse and habitual offender, 4th degree.

Officials say several more arrests connected to the distribution of meth are expected.