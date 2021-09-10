Police seeking stolen vehicle involved in theft of gasoline

DELTA COUNTY, MI-- The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle stolen from Marinette County.

The reddish/maroon-colored Cadillac sedan has Wisconsin plates. It was reported stolen Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. Officials say the car was involved in an incident at the Escanaba Meijer. A deputy later spotted it in Danforth, but when he tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and failed to stop while crossing US-2/41 in the Pine Ridge area.

The car was later involved in the larceny of fuel from the Oasis gas station in Harris. It was last seen traveling southbound on US-41 south of Powers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is asked to call 906-786-3633 or message the Delta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.