Police shoot female suspect with gun in Hubbell

HUBBELL, MI-- Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houghton County.

Monday around 9:15 p.m. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post and a deputy from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of shot fired at a Hubbell residence. Officers encountered a 28-year-old woman armed with a gun outside the house. The officers repeatedly commanded the woman to put the firearm down, but she refused and tried to go back into the residence with the gun.

Fearing for the safety of an elderly person inside the home, the officers fired their weapons, striking the woman. They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Seventh District Investigative Response Team are conducting a full investigation into the shooting. The troopers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol, while the investigation is underway. Once complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.