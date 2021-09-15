Porkies chairlift ride suspended until mid-October

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI-- Fall color rides at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park are on hold until next month.

The Department of Natural Resources says because of the popularity of the rides, upgrades to the chairlift are necessary. The upgrades will enable the triple-chair lift to meet current engineering and design specifications.

The DNR says more visitors will be able to ride up and down simultaneously, decreasing wait times.

The chairlift may not be operated until the work to upgrade the lift is completed, tested and certified. Officials expect it to reopen in mid-October.