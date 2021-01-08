Porkies ski lifts down for inspection

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI-- The Porcupine Mountains Ski Area is temporarily closed while officials inspect the triple ski lift.

The Ontonagon County ski area is operated by Gogebic Community College in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The area will remain open for winter activities that do not require the lift, including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

It's anticipated the ski area will reopen the week of January 11 once inspections have been completed. The reopening date will be posted at porkiesfun.com.



