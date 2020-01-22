Portage Township crash injures 83-year-old man

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, MI-- A Stanton Township man was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Portage Township Wednesday morning.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:35 a.m. on M-26 at the intersection of Canal Road. A vehicle driven by Norbert Verville, 83, tried to turn left onto M-26 but didn’t properly yield at the stop sign. He hit a southbound vehicle driven by Marne Anderson, 50, of Calumet.

Verville was taken to UPHS-Portage for treatment of unknown injuries. Anderson was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.