Possible coronavirus exposure sites identified in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette County Health Department has identified two places in Marquette as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Officials say anyone who visited the Canale Tonella Funeral Home on December 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms. An additional community exposure occurred at St, Peter Cathedral on December 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms should contact their medical provider. Testing information can be found on the Marquette County Health Department website at mqthealth.org.