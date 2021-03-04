Pre-registration for expanded vaccine eligibility group starts Friday at MCHD

MARQUETTE, MI-- On Tuesday, March 3rd the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated guidance for COVID-19 vaccination prioritization.

As of Monday, March 8th eligibility will be expanded to include residents aged 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities, and family members/ guardians who care for children with special health care needs.

On Monday, March 22nd eligibility will again expand to include all residents aged 50 and older.

The Marquette County Health Department will begin accepting pre-registration for both of these groups on Friday, March 5th at 10am. We are developing a new registration form which includes information about medical conditions. Those aged 50 and older or those caring for a child with special health care needs can pre-register using the link that will be posted on our website mqthealth.org. Please fill out the form carefully as this will be the information we use to contact you.

If you need assistance in pre-registering please call 906-475-7847 and one of our staff will assist you with the process. Phone lines are staffed 10am-5pm (EST), Monday thru Friday.

Once vaccine allotment is determined, our staff will begin calling people from the pre-registration list to schedule their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. These calls will take place on Monday, March 8th and Tuesday, March 9th for appointments next week.

If you are under 65 years old and you pre-registered previously through the Marquette County Health Department, you will need to pre-register again as described above. The previous form was for those aged 65+ and did not take into account pre-existing medical conditions.

If you need to cancel your appointment or have received your vaccine elsewhere and are pre-registered please call 906-475-7847 with as much advanced notice as possible. This allows us to offer those appointments to others who need them.