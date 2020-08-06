With primary over, attention shifts to Michigan's fall races

LANSING, MI (AP)-- With the primary complete, Michigan candidates are quickly turning their focus to November.

That’s when voters in the presidential battleground will also decide a competitive U.S. Senate race, several House contests and which party controls a legislative chamber.

Tuesday’s election was marked by a record number of absentee ballots that is only expected to grow in three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both first-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James were unopposed in the primary but now are ramping up their campaigns in a race that Peters has led.