Prosecutor says residents need to wear their masks

MARQUETTE, MI-- Residents have to wear a mask inside businesses and police can step in to enforce it.

That’s according to Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese. He recommends law enforcement first respond to people who are maskless with an educational approach.

“Even the governor said, ‘Look, we’re not trying to charge people with crimes or be heavy-handed; we just… we know that the science is now telling us that a mask can slow the transmission of the coronavirus.’”

But Wiese points to public safety when people call wearing a mask an infringement of their personal rights.

“Does that mean that you can disobey a stop sign, a red light, not wear a seat belt, smoke in public places? Those are all similar rights that people have had in the past, but for public safety reasons we have red lights, we have stop signs, we don’t allow smoking in businesses and public places.”

Wiese says his office has received just one complaint of a non-compliant business. Officers spoke with the owner, who now requires masks for those who enter.

Businesses can be fined $500 if they refuse to comply with Governor Whitmer’s executive order.

Wiese says society is polarized on so many issues, but wearing a mask to keep people from getting COVID-19 doesn’t need to be one of them.