Public hearing on Marquette downtown development proposal to be held Monday

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Marquette City Commission is holding a public hearing on a proposed Brownfield redevelopment plan for the Savings Bank building on Front Street.

Houghton-based company Braveworks wants to create a boutique hotel called The Vault Marquette. Also planned is an enclosed, heated public parking deck, some residences, an event space, and a makerspace. Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith Says Braveworks has been responsive to public input so far.

“Those parking lots down along the lakeshore, a private developer could come and buy them tomorrow, and if they don’t need a Brownfield plan they wouldn’t need to consider the views or the needs of the community. They could just build whatever they want there. But I think that this developer has done a nice job really listening to the needs of the neighbors and the residents.”

Some residents say development along Lake Superior is spoiling the city’s small-town feel and environment. Smith says it’s always a delicate balance, trying to ensure the city has enough tax base to sustain services for residents while preserving the town’s natural beauty.

“It’s not an easy decision; it’s not an easy job, and I hope that all the folks who are willing to put themselves out there and state their opinions are also willing to do that at the public hearing.”

The hearing will be held Monday at 6 p.m. during the commission’s regular meeting. Commissioners will vote on the plan at that time. If they give the plan the thumbs-up, it would still need to be approved by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), and Michigan Strategic Fund.