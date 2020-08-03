Public Radio 90 Handmade Fundraiser Masks from Beth Millner Jewelry

Public Radio 90 Handmade Fundraiser Cloth Mask with Elastic Ear Loops
Credit bethmillner.com

We've teamed up with Beth Millner Jewelry for a handmade fundraiser cloth mask!

All masks are:

  • Screen printed by Repeater Press with graphic design by Beth Millner
  • Sewn by Tina Hayes in Negaunee, Michigan
  • Two layers of 100% cotton fabric
  • Adjustable elastic ear loops, re-tie for adjustability
  • Multiple pleats for a contoured fit
  • Inside pocket for the optional additional removable filter (not included)
  • Replaceable 6" metal nosepiece for a secure fit around the nose
  • Available in Adult Size, one size fits most
  • Limited quantity

To support Public Radio 90 (and keep safe) with a locally designed and made mask, visit bethmillner.com

Direct link to the mask with pricing and more photos/information:

https://www.bethmillner.com/collections/fundraiser-masks/products/wnmu-fm-handmade-fundraiser-cloth-mask-with-elastic-ear-loops

public radio 90
Beth Millner Jewelry
Beth Millner
Repeater Press
Tina Hayes
COVID-19
fundraiser

