Public Radio 90 Handmade Fundraiser Masks from Beth Millner Jewelry

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Marquette jeweler has won a state award.

Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Michigan Small Business Administration and Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

All woman-owned businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for the award, which acknowledges successful, growing companies known for their marketplace performance, innovation, philanthropy, and workplace culture.

Beth Millner Jewelry has also been producing personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.