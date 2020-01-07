Public speaks for hours about Redmen nickname at board meeting

MARQUETTE, MI-- Residents gave their opinions on the Marquette Senior High School “Redmen” nickname for three-and-a-half hours at the school board meeting Monday night.

The meeting was held at Kaufman Auditorium to accommodate attendees who wanted to speak during the public comment portion.

Lesley Larkin said while the color red was originally traced to the first superintendent’s alma mater, Harvard, the introduction of the chief head as a logo in the 1930s linked the nickname to Native Americans. She says the district must make sure no Indigenous students are affected by it.

“Keeping a nickname that children are telling us hurts them is an egregious abdication of our responsibility as adults in this community,” she said.

But Danielle Neiswonger says when the chief head was retired in 1998 it removed any racist connection.

“But what remains are decades of memories and generations of Redmen who continue to associate a great sense of pride, heritage, tradition and integrity with our nickname,” she said.

The school board has not yet made a decision on changing the nickname.

Board President Rich Rossway says it’s important to hear all sides of the issue.