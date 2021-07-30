Queen City Half-Marathon takes place this weekend

Marquette, MI - The city of Marquette will be setting up several detours in the downtown area for the Queen City half-Marathon. Saturday morning’s race starts on Spring Street, works its way out to Presque Isle and then finishes again on Spring Street. Detours will be set-up accommodate partial closures of Spring Street, Lakeshore Boulevard and Front Street in the downtown area.

The race runs from 7-to-9am.

Motorists are advised to use caution at road crossings and to be alert for runners and road crossing attendants