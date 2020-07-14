Rainbow Falls drowning victim's body found

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI-- Officials have found the body of a Wisconsin woman who fell into the Black River in Ironwood Township over the weekend.

Stephanie Narvaez, 22, of Watertown and Karl Nelson, 22, of Milwaukee were hiking above Rainbow Falls Saturday evening. Narvaez tried to cross the river, fell into the water and was carried over the falls.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s deputies recovered her body at the base of the falls around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Assisting in the search effort were Gogebic County Search and Rescue, Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post, a Michigan State Police dive team, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, Beacon Ambulance, the Ironwood Township Fire Department, and the Gogebic County Victim Services Unit.