Rainbow Falls drowning victim's body found

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI--   Officials have found the body of a Wisconsin woman who fell into the Black River in Ironwood Township over the weekend.

Stephanie Narvaez, 22, of Watertown and Karl Nelson, 22, of Milwaukee were hiking above Rainbow Falls Saturday evening. Narvaez tried to cross the river, fell into the water and was carried over the falls.

Gogebic County Sheriff’s deputies recovered her body at the base of the falls around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Assisting in the search effort were Gogebic County Search and Rescue, Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post, a Michigan State Police dive team, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service, Beacon Ambulance, the Ironwood Township Fire Department, and the Gogebic County Victim Services Unit.

 

Woman who fell into Black River still missing

By Jul 13, 2020

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI--   The search continues for a Wisconsin woman who fell into the Black River in Ironwood Township over the weekend. 

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says Saturday evening 22-year-old Stephanie Narvaez of Watertown tried to cross the river just above Rainbow Falls when she lost her footing. She fell into the river and was carried over the falls.

Her companion, 22-year-old Karl Nelson of Milwaukee, tried to rescue her but failed.

Woman missing in Gogebic County's Black River

By Jul 12, 2020

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI--   The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a woman who reportedly fell into the Black River Saturday.

The 22-year-old from Watertown, WI apparently fell in at Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township. Deputies and search and rescue personnel were at the scene throughout the night but were unable to locate the woman. A Michigan State Police dive team has been called in to help.