Real estate developer to buy 4-building complex in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Veridea Group has purchased a portion of downtown Marquette.

The real estate developer has acquired the Flagstar/First National Bank complex, which includes four connected buildings that run along Front Street from Washington to Main Street.

Officials say the 80,000-foot campus will undergo a $10 million renovation to create several business spaces. New tenants in the complex will include cybersecurity company North Cross Group, Invest U-P, several other local economic development organizations, co-working and private office space, a new restaurant, government offices and educational facilities. They will join existing tenants Flagstar Bank and Travel Marquette.