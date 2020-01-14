Recreation Passport money given to U.P. projects

MARQUETTE, MI-- Projects in two U.P. counties are getting money to improve local parks and trails.

The Department of Natural Resources recently approved nearly $2 million in Recreation Passport grants for projects around the state.

Houghton County is getting $144,700 to renovate the Hancock Campground Bathhouse.

Schoolcraft County has been given $63,400 to make accessibility improvements to its Environmental Education Lab. The Manistique Township area features six different trails and an observation platform.

The DNR says successful Passport Grant applicants clearly demonstrated projects designed to increase public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.