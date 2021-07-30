Registration open for DNR becoming an outdoors woman program

Undated - The Michigan DNR has announced registration is open for its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program. The program, which is scheduled for September 10-12 in Marquette County, is the first since the traditional Febraury and June gatherings were cancelled due to coronavirus precautions.

The fall BOW program offers instruction in more than 20 different types of activities, including kayaking, wilderness survival, lake and fly fishing, geocaching, shooting sports, and basic land navigation.

The program is designed for women, 18 and older, who are seeking an opportunity to improve their outdoor skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

For more information, contact Michelle Zellar at the DNR Customer Service Center in Newberry at 906-293-5131 ext. 4004, or by email at DNRBOW@michigan.gov.