Remains of Jody Dean Howe found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, MI-- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains found in Marquette County were positively identified.

Michigan State Police say the remains found August 4 are those of Jody Dean Howe, 58, who was reported missing in August 2019. Howe was last seen on video surveillance at Meijer the morning of August 23, 2019.

A forensic autopsy of the remains was performed at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. The cause of death has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Howe’s disappearance is asked to contact D/Sgt. Kevin Ryan of the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.