Residents in Gogebic County cleaning up from storm

IRONWOOD, MI-- Gogebic County officials are asking residents to stay off the roads, following a severe storm Monday night.

Ironwood Public Safety says power lines and trees are lying across roadways throughout the county, especially in Marenisco. Residents are asked to refrain from driving in hard-hit areas until debris is cleared away and power lines are repaired.

Officers are telling those who are traveling through Marenisco to follow the posted detour while debris is cleaned up. Any residents who are clearing debris from their property can leave it on the side of the road, where it will be picked up.