UP residents named to MI boards

LANSING, MI-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed several Upper Peninsula residents to various state boards and commissions.

Dennis Smith of Marquette was named to the Commission on Services to the Aging. He’s president of a consulting firm and former president and CEO of Upper Peninsula Health Plan.

Carolyn Dale of Sault Ste. Marie was appointed to the Michigan Board of Real Estate Appraisers. She’s the director of curriculum, instruction, and state and federal programs for the JKL Bahweting School. Catherine Quayle of Gwinn was also named to the board. Quayle is a certified residential appraiser at Appraisal Associates of Marquette.

And the governor appointed Nathan Demers of Engadine to the Residential Builders' and Maintenance and Alteration Contractors' Board. Demers is the owner of Weatherwize and an energy consultant and production supervisor at Northern Energy Solutions.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.