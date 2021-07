LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is restricting the use of handcuffs and other restraints on juveniles when they appear in court.

Handcuffs cannot be used unless a judge determines that a restraint would prevent harm or there’s a belief that a child might dash from the courtroom, the Supreme Court said in a rule adopted 5-2.

Justice Megan Cavanagh noted that 31 other states have procedures governing the use of restraints in court.