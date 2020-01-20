Rider killed in Wisconsin snowmobile crash

HURLEY, WI-- A woman has died in a snowmobile accident in Iron County, Wisconsin.

Sunday just before 2 a.m. Emergency Dispatch received a call that a snowmobile had gone off Trail 17 outside of Hurley and the driver was unresponsive.

Hurley Police officers and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded and began lifesaving measures. Hurley Snowmobile Rescue took the 47-year-old woman to Aspirus Grand View Hospital in Ironwood, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.