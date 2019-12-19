Road rage in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, MI-- The Ishpeming Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a road rage incident.

Officers say Thursday morning around 7:50 a silver Subaru hatchback was westbound on US-41 when it was purposely rear-ended three times between the Second Street roundabout and Lakeshore Drive within the Ishpeming city limits.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark, older-model pickup. It has a square body style and square headlights with four small lights on top of the cab. It may have some front-end damage.

Anyone who witnessed or may have information about the incident is asked to call Ishpeming Police at 486-4416.