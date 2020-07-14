For sale: A tiny house made by students in the UP

HANCOCK, MI (AP)-- A tiny house built by teenagers in the Upper Peninsula is up for sale.

Bids start at $29,000.

The house was built by students in a technical program offered by the Copper Country Intermediate School District in Hancock. The house stands on an 8-foot-by-20-foot trailer.

So-called tiny houses have been embraced by people seeking a minimalist lifestyle. This one has water and sewer hookup, a carpeted loft and a queen bed.

Gavin Simonson will be a senior at Hancock Central High School. He worked on it for two hours a day between September and March.