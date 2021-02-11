Sands Township solar project the topic of Friday webinar

MARQUETTE, MI-- An Upper Peninsula native will talk Friday about a proposed solar array project in Marquette County.

Courtney Timmons was born and raised in Gwinn and graduated from NMU in 2006. He’s the development director of the Superior Solar Project, which would place solar panels on about 2,000 acres of land in Sands Township. The project is being developed by solar and energy storage company Savion, LLC. The arrays are expected to generate around 150 megawatts of energy for the local area.

NMU is hosting a Climate@Noon webinar featuring Timmons and the Superior Solar Project Friday at 12 p.m. The information needed to participate is as follows:

SUPERIOR SOLAR

Friday, February 12th at Noon

Courtney Timmons, Savion LLC

Zoom link: https://nmu.zoom.us/j/98800080959?pwd=SDlqVDI3bjY5MTJMZFlTb2Jwbk1pdz09

Passcode: climate



