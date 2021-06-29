Saunders leaving MAPS

MARQUETTE, MI-- The superintendent of the Marquette Area Public Schools District is resigning.

Bill Saunders has served in the top spot since 2014. He was interim superintendent before that and principal of Bothwell Middle School.

Saunders made the announcement in an email to MAPS parents and others. He said he’s cherished the moments he’s been able to impact the lives of students. But he says the job has also taken time away from his family and has taken a toll on his health and relationships. He says a new opportunity presented itself to him and he thinks it’s a good time to pursue it.

Saunders says, “I feel there is no better district to work for or one that provides more opportunities to such an accomplished and uniquely diverse student population. In short, I love MAPS and remain an ardent supporter of this district.”