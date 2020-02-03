Sawyer airport experiencing growth

SAWYER, MI-- Sawyer International Airport is the second fastest growing airport in Michigan.

The airport’s 3rd Quarterly Performance Update indicates the total number of passengers at Sawyer increased 12 percent last year to 120,516. Only Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City grew faster.

The report also says fare levels are down 2 percent compared with last year’s 3rd quarter, while airline revenue is up 9 percent.

Sawyer International Airport provides access to three Great Lakes large hub airports, serving over 60 countries from Detroit Metro International Airport and Minneapolis St. Paul International via Delta Air Lines and Chicago O'Hare International Airport via American Airlines.