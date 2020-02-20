Sawyer airport getting maintenance grant from US-DOT

SAWYER, MI-- Sawyer International Airport is getting another grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The $400,500 grant will be used to seal cracks on the runways and taxiways. It will also be used to purchase a 5,500-gallon chemical storage tank for the sand and chemical storage building.

Congressman Jack Bergman says this is the second major investment in Sawyer by the Department of Transportation in the past year. Last September the airport received more than $1 million for construction and utilities.