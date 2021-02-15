School closures and delays for Monday, 2-15-21

The following schools are closed Monday, February 15, 2021:
Bark River-Harris
Beecher Dunbar-Pembine
Carney-Nadeau
Christ the King Preschool
Copper Country Christian
Escanaba
Father Marquette
Florence
Goodman-Armstrong Creek
Gwinn
Holy Name
Ishpeming
KBIC Headstart and Early Headstart
Marquette
Mid Peninsula
Negaunee
NICE
Powell Township
Rapid River
Redeemer Lutheran
Stephenson
Tahquamenon Area Schools
Wells Township
The following schools are delayed 2 hours:
Baraga
BHK Baraga County Headstart
BHK Houghton/Keweenaw Headstart
Bishop Baraga
Breitung Township
Dickinson-Iron Tech
Engadine
Ewen-Trout Creek
Forest Park
Houghton-Keweenaw County
Iron Mountain
KBOCC Little Eagles
L’Anse
Niagara
Sacred Heart
Three Lakes Academy