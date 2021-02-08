School closures and delays for Monday, 2-8-21

The following schools are closed Monday, February 8, 2021:

All Saints Catholic Academy

Christ the King Preschool

Ewen-Trout Creek

Father Marquette

Gogebic Community College—Ironwood

Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD

Gwinn Head Start

Ironwood

Ishpeming

Ishpeming Head Start

Marquette

Marquette Head Start

MARESA

Negaunee

NICE

North Star (virtual learning)

Ontonagon (virtual learning through Tuesday, 2/9/21)

Redeemer Lutheran Preschool

West Iron County

The following schools are on a two-hour delay:

Bishop Baraga

Breitung Township

Dickinson-Iron Tech

Holy Spirit

North Dickinson

Norway-Vulcan