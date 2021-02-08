School closures and delays for Monday, 2-8-21

The following schools are closed Monday, February 8, 2021:
All Saints Catholic Academy
Christ the King Preschool
Ewen-Trout Creek
Father Marquette
Gogebic Community College—Ironwood
Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD
Gwinn Head Start
Ironwood
Ishpeming
Ishpeming Head Start
Marquette
Marquette Head Start
MARESA
Negaunee
NICE
North Star (virtual learning)
Ontonagon (virtual learning through Tuesday, 2/9/21)
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool
West Iron County
The following schools are on a two-hour delay:
Bishop Baraga
Breitung Township
Dickinson-Iron Tech
Holy Spirit
North Dickinson
Norway-Vulcan