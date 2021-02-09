School closures and delays for Tuesday, 2-9-21

The following schools are closed Tuesday, February 9, 2021:

All Saints Catholic Academy

Bark River-Harris

Bessemer

Big Bay de Noc

Burt Township

Carney-Nadeau

Christ the King Preschool

Delta Schoolcraft ISD

Escanaba

Ewen-Trout Creek (virtual learning through Wednesday)

Father Marquette

Gladstone

Gwinn

Hannahville

Holy Name

Ironwood

Ishpeming Head Start

KBIC Headstart

Manistique

Marquette

MARESA classrooms

Mid Peninsula

Munising

North Central

North Star (virtual learning)

Ontonagon (virtual learning)

Rapid River

Redeemer Lutheran Preschool

Republic-Michigamme

St. Francis

Stephenson

Tahquamenon Area Schools

Wakefield-Marenisco

Wells Township

The following schools are on a 2-hour delay:

Baraga

BHK Baraga County Headstart

Bishop Baraga

Breitung Township

Copper Country Christian

Dickinson-Iron Tech

Engadine

Forest Park

Holy Spirit

Houghton-Keweenaw County

Iron Mountain

KBIC Early Headstart

KBOCC Little Eagles

L’Anse

Munising Baptist

North Dickinson

Sacred Heart

West Iron County