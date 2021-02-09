School closures and delays for Tuesday, 2-9-21

The following schools are closed Tuesday, February 9, 2021:
All Saints Catholic Academy
Bark River-Harris
Bessemer
Big Bay de Noc
Burt Township
Carney-Nadeau
Christ the King Preschool
Delta Schoolcraft ISD
Escanaba
Ewen-Trout Creek (virtual learning through Wednesday)
Father Marquette
Gladstone
Gwinn
Hannahville
Holy Name
Ironwood
Ishpeming Head Start
KBIC Headstart
Manistique
Marquette
MARESA classrooms
Mid Peninsula
Munising
North Central
North Star (virtual learning)
Ontonagon (virtual learning)
Rapid River
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool
Republic-Michigamme
St. Francis
Stephenson
Tahquamenon Area Schools
Wakefield-Marenisco
Wells Township
The following schools are on a 2-hour delay:
Baraga
BHK Baraga County Headstart
Bishop Baraga
Breitung Township
Copper Country Christian
Dickinson-Iron Tech
Engadine
Forest Park
Holy Spirit
Houghton-Keweenaw County
Iron Mountain
KBIC Early Headstart
KBOCC Little Eagles
L’Anse
Munising Baptist
North Dickinson
Sacred Heart
West Iron County