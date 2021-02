School closures for Friday, 2-5-21

The following schools are closed Friday, February 5, 2021:

Gogebic Community College Copper Country (classes held online)

All Saints Catholic Academy

Arvon Township

AuTrain-Onota

Baraga

Bark River-Harris

Bessemer

Big Bay de Noc

Bishop Baraga Catholic

Breitung Township

Burt Township

Carney-Nadeau

Copper Country Christian

Delta Schoolcraft ISD

Dickinson-Iron Tech

Engadine

Escanaba

Ewen-Trout Creek

Father Marquette

Finlandia University

Forest Park

Gladstone

Gogebic-Ontonagon ISD

Gwinn

Hannahville

Holy Name

Holy Spirit

Houghton-Keweenaw County

Iron Mountain

Ishpeming

KBIC Headstart and Early Headstart

L’Anse

Manistique

Marquette

Menominee

Mid Peninsula

Munising

Negaunee

NICE

North Central

North Dickinson

North Star

Norway-Vulcan

Ontonagon (virtual learning)

Powell Township

Rapid River

Redeemer Lutheran

Republic-Michigamme

Sacred Heart

St. Thomas Aquinas

Stephenson

Superior Central

Tahquamenon

Three Lakes Academy

Wakefield-Marenisco

Wells Township

West Iron County