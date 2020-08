SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY

COUNTY COMMISSIONER 1ST DISTRICT (vote for not more than 1)

Alan Kilar (D):

Craig Reiter (D):

COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE AND VETERANS RELIEF FUND MILLAGE

Yes: No:

COUNTY LIBRARY SERVICES MILLAGE

Yes: No:

BIG BAY DE NOC SCHOOL DISTRICT SINKING FUND PROPOSAL

Yes: No:

Inwood Township Supervisor (vote for not more than 1)

Renata Kitzman (D):

Kelly Silkworth (D):

Inwood Township General Operations and Fire Protection Millage

Yes: No: