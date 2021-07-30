Scrap tire collection scheduled for next week

Marquette, MI - The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority has received a Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The Authority will be at the Compost/Rubbish site at 1415 Pioneer Road August 5th from 3 -7 p.m. for collection.

Marquette County residents may bring up to 10 tires at a time. Car and truck tires that are 22.5 inches in diameter or less - with or without rims - will be accepted at this collection. Larger tires, tractor tires and tires on split rims will NOT be accepted at this site.

For more information on the disposal of tires, visit the the MCSWMA website at www.mcswma.com.

For any questions, please call the MCSWMA at (906) 249-4125